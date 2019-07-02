Jeanfavre, Beverly

The long and storied life of Beverly (Dymond, Owens) Jeanfavre, age 91, came peacefully to an end on June 20th, 2019 at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Beverly was raised by adoptive parents in the town of Southington Connecticut and as a teenager, she impressed classmates and townsfolk with her musical talents having performed in many local concerts and shows. In 1960, on a summer's drive, she discovered the town of Litchfield, CT. Instantly enchanted, Beverly decided to put down roots there, and continued to raise her children in an idyllic village setting. As a single, divorced woman, it wasn't an easy task. She was never discouraged, and her presence was always welcome there. She was a member of St Michael's choir for 25 years, performed in various local theater productions and worked with the Red Cross. After the death of her beloved husband, Roger Jeanfavre, Beverly went on to study theater in London, England; performed in many productions including the Warner Stage Company, Clockwork Repertory Theater, long-time Goshen Players member, and performed with the off-Broadway, 13th Street Theater in NYC. She is preceded in death by son David Bruce Dymond; first husband Robert Dymond; second husband Roger E. Jeanfavre, and brother Gerald Hickey. Beverly is survived by her son Robert L. Dymond; Daughter Deborah M. Tarkington (Dymond) and husband Henry Tarkington; Step-sons Roger Jeanfavre and wife Joanne, Charles Jeanfavre and wife Susan, Alan Jeanfavre and wife Deborah; Step grandchildren Katherine Smith, Kimberly Fiore, Annabeth Negron, Kelly and Garret Jeanfavre, Sarah and Michael Jeanfavre, and twenty-five nieces and nephews. Plans for memorial service in Connecticut are tentative. Published in Register Citizen on July 3, 2019