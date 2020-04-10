|
|
Zajac, Bronislaw
Bronislaw (Bruno, Bronek) Zajac, age 97, of Torrington, CT, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital following a struggle with acute pneumonia. He was COVID negative. He was the beloved husband of the late Bronislawa (Bernice) Pernal Zajac.
Born on May 22, 1922, in Milow, Poland, Bronislaw was the son of Marcin and Maria (Zima) Zajac. He was a long-standing member and treasurer of the Polish Army Veterans Association in America. A devout Catholic, he belonged to St. Mary Parish in Torrington, CT.
Bronislaw was predeceased by his twin sister Wanda Zajac (1944, Karachi, Pakistan); sister Boleslawa (Bertha) Zajac (1996, Torrington, CT); brothers Joseph Zajac (1942, in the Soviet Union), John Zajac (1974, Bridgeport, CT) and Paul Zajac (2004, FL). His son, Christopher died in 1998 and nephew, Robert, in 2010. Survivors include his daughter Irene Zajac Wnek and son-in-law, Roy Wnek who reside in Terryville, CT. His more than 16 nephews and nieces include Chester Zajac of Litchfield, CT; Henry Zajac of FL; Carol Zajac Schott of North Port, FL; Wanda Zajac of AZ and Linda Zajac Giltz of Roanoke, VA, as well as others in the United States, Canada and Poland.
After the Soviet Union invaded Eastern Poland in 1939, young Bruno was among those exiled to Altai Krai in Siberia, where he was forced to work in a slave labor camp in the forests. In 1941, he was released from captivity and joined the Polish forces under General Wladyslaw Anders. He served in the Middle East (1942-43), and in the Italian Campaign with the Polish II Corps (1943-46) in an anti-aircraft unit. Most notably he participated in the pivotal Battle of Monte Cassino.
In 1949, in Elgin, Morayshire, Scotland he married Bronislawa, a neighbor from pre-war days in Milow, Poland. In December, 1950, the couple sailed to New York on the RMS Queen Mary arriving in early 1951. They settled in Torrington, CT and lived at 60 Roosevelt Avenue from 1958 forward. The beloved deceased was employed by the Torrington Company as a machinist until his retirement. Bruno was a handy person and able to repair almost anything. He was highly skilled with wood lathe and created many exotic wood bowls and platters as a hobby. He collected stamps and coins and was known for the smile in his eyes, an easy affability, and gentle personality. He loved to sing.
Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 12, 2020