Register Citizen Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 482-4456
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlene Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlene Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlene Edwards Obituary
Edwards, Carlene
Carlene M. (Steyer) Edwards, 92, of Torrington, CT, passed away December 31, 2019, at Litchfield Woods. She was the wife of the late Thomas Edwards.
Carlene was born November 17, 1927, in Manchester, England, daughter of the late Carl and Alice (Lees) Steyer. She was employed by The Wyndham Hotel as a switchboard operator in New York City.
She is survived by one son, Brian Edwards and his wife Myriam of Torrington and granddaughters, Jennifer Edwards and Christine Edwards as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Dennis Edwards; her brother Bobby Steyer and her sister Shirley Burke.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the State Veterans Cemetery in Rocky Hill at 10:00 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to the Edwards family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in Register Citizen on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -