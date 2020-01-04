|
Edwards, Carlene
Carlene M. (Steyer) Edwards, 92, of Torrington, CT, passed away December 31, 2019, at Litchfield Woods. She was the wife of the late Thomas Edwards.
Carlene was born November 17, 1927, in Manchester, England, daughter of the late Carl and Alice (Lees) Steyer. She was employed by The Wyndham Hotel as a switchboard operator in New York City.
She is survived by one son, Brian Edwards and his wife Myriam of Torrington and granddaughters, Jennifer Edwards and Christine Edwards as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Dennis Edwards; her brother Bobby Steyer and her sister Shirley Burke.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the State Veterans Cemetery in Rocky Hill at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Register Citizen on Jan. 5, 2020