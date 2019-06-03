Services Cook Funeral Home, Inc. 82 Litchfield Street Torrington , CT 06790 (860) 482-4456 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Peter Church (St. John Paul the Great Parish) 99 East Main St., Torrington , CT View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Peter Church (St. John Paul the Great Parish) 99 East Main St., Torrington , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Carmen DiChillo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carmen DiChillo

Mr. Carmen J. DiChillo, 91, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy "Dot" (Lorenz) DiChillo for 63 years. Carmen was born in Torrington on February 4, 1928, son of the late Giuseppe DiChillo and Maria (Ferrara) DiChillo. He lived his entire life in Torrington.

Besides his parents and wife, Carmen was predeceased by his sister Antoinette and two brothers, Anthony (Tony) and Ralph.

Carmen is survived by his daughter, Carolyn McBreen, his grandson Brian McBreen and his great-grandson Devin McBreen. He also leaves behind his nephews Joseph (Patty) and Richard (Fran) DiChillo, his niece, Jeanne DiChillo and two grandnephews, Jason Heady and Kevin DiChillo.

Carmen was employed by Pratt and Whitney and worked as a Senior Buyer in the company's Purchasing Department, retiring in 1986 after 25 years. Carmen was also a real estate and stock broker.

Carmen's love of music and big band orchestras propelled him to become a very talented percussionist in his day. He studied under William Kessler in NYC and began playing professionally while he was still in high school. Carmen later joined the Tedesco brothers, (Joseph and Emil) in forming the band, "The Three Deuces".

Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019, with the cortege leaving at 10:30 a.m. from Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington to St. Peter Church (St. John Paul the Great Parish) 99 East Main St., Torrington for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, 76 Walnut St. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday morning at Cook Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Litchfield Woods and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for all the care and support given to Carmen during his time with them.

Because Carmen was an avid contributor to many organizations, especially St. Jude and the Center for Cancer Care at 200 Kennedy Drive, it is requested by the family that a donation be made in his name to either organization or the charity of their own choice. Condolences may be sent to Carmen's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com