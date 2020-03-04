Register Citizen Obituaries
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Bakerville United Methodist Church
1087 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202)
New Hartford, CT
View Map
Carol Ann Fitzgerald Ganci, 77, of New Hartford, wife of the late Vincent Ganci, died Feb. 29, 2020. A memorial service will be celebrated on Sun., March 8th at 2 p.m. at the Bakerville United Methodist Church, 1087 Litchfield Tpk. (Route 202) in New Hartford. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of her late husband Vin, donations may be made to the . Please visit Carol's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes and full obituary.
Published in Register Citizen on Mar. 5, 2020
