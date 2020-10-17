GAYLORD, CAROL
WINCHESTER CENTER – Carol A. (Brady) Gaylord, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 peacefully at her home. She was the wife of the late Russel Gaylord for 30 years. Born in Winsted; the daughter of the late James and Mary (Baldwin) Brady. Carol was retired from her long banking career at Northwest Community Bank, where she last served as Chief Information Officer. She was an avid reader, loved the outdoors and had a very active social life. Carol also enjoyed exercising, participating in the Tour of Litchfield Hills, donated time to Warner Theater and was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Winsted. Most of all, she loved her family and friends and spending time with her close grandchildren. She is survived by her beloved children, Jonathan Gaylord and wife Kristie of Barkhamsted and Kristen Gaylord Faircloth and husband Nick of PA; cherished grandchildren, Derrick Faircloth of PA, Jonathan Gaylord of Torrington, Zacary Gaylord of Winchester and Allie Gallo, of PA; siblings, James Brady and wife Marion of NJ, Maureen Brady and husband Edwin Dilan of Tolland, Kathleen Jones and husband Andrew of Winsted, Joseph Brady and wife Mary Ann of Winsted, William Brady of Winsted, Elizabeth (Brady) Garrison and husband David of NC and Thomas Brady of Hamden; many nieces, nephews and friends. She also leaves her companion of 12 years, Craig Schroeder of Winsted. Friends may call on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 5 – 7 p.m.; following the CDC guidelines for social distancing, masks required, only allowing small amount of people in to see the family at a time and if you are not feeling well please stay home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Winsted at 11 a.m.; the church will be allowing 200 people maximum. Burial will follow at Winchester Center Cemetery, Winchester Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Smilow Center for Cancer Care, 200 Kennedy Dr., Torrington, CT 06790 or Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington, CT 06790. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com
