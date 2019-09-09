Register Citizen Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home
258 Prospect Street
Torrington, CT 06790
860-489-4104
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Thibault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Thibault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Thibault Obituary
Thibault, Carol
Torrington- Carol A. Thibault, 76, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in her home. She was the beloved wife of 56 years of George P. Thibault.
Friends may call Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington, to St. Peter Church, 107 E. Main St., Torrington, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Torrington.
To view a complete obituary or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.gleesonryanfh.com
Published in Register Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home
Download Now