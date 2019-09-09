|
Thibault, Carol
Torrington- Carol A. Thibault, 76, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in her home. She was the beloved wife of 56 years of George P. Thibault.
Friends may call Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington, to St. Peter Church, 107 E. Main St., Torrington, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Torrington.
Published in Register Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019