Carlson, Charles

Charles J. "Chuck" Carlson, age 88, of Quincy, IL, died on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in his home. He was born August 20, 1930 in Torrington, CT, a son of Carl and Lillian (Pont) Carlson. On November 28, 1953 he married Jeanette A. Novajasky in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Torrington. Charlie and Jeanette retired to Brevard, North Carolina for several years, spent time in Florida, and then ended up moving closer to family in Quincy, IL.

Charlie retired in 1992 from Seitz Corp. in Torrington, CT, after working as Personnel Director in the Human Relations Department.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Bataan CVL-29.

He was a charter member of the Torrington Elks Lodge #372; Charlie was a volunteer firefighter for many years and later became Chief of the Burrville Volunteer Fire Department in Torrington, CT.

Charlie was a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Quincy and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Chuck was a wonderful, caring father who would do anything for his children, and his family was very important to him. He was an avid deer hunter in CT and VT, but he also enjoyed hiking, gardening, and reading.

In addition to his wife Jeanette, survivors also include his children: Bruce Carlson of Newark, VT, Brian Carlson of Arlington, TX, Linda (Bryant) Burke of Quincy, Laurie Carlson and Carol Carey both of Torrington; six grandchildren: Sarah, Keith, Amanda, Trevor, Samantha, and Jeffrey; four great-grandchildren: Niajasia, Manuel, Ella Jean, and Nora Grace; one great-great-granddaughter, Ayrius.

A sister, Dorthea Salter of Florida; nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Ronald Carlson, a sister Irene Carlson, and a grandson Ryan Burke.

A Memorial Mass was held on March 15, 2019 at St. Francis Solanus Church in Quincy, IL. Inurnment with Military Honors will be in Nepaug Cemetery, Nepaug, CT on June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Blessing Foundation for Hospice at Blessing Hospital, 1005 Broadway St., Quincy, IL 62305. www.phalenfuneral.com Published in Register Citizen on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary