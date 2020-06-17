Bienkowski, Charles Henry
Charles Henry Bienkowski (80) of Leesburg, FL passed away in his home on June 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 21,1940 in Torrington, CT. Charles is survived by Teresa, the love of his life and dear wife of 56 years; his children: Thomas H. Bienkowski of Hebron, CT, Keith C. Bienkowski and his wife Annette of Stonnington, CT, Kris B. Szabo and her husband Dan of Southbury, CT, and Karen L. Frost and her husband Roy of Billerica, MA. He was blessed with six grandchildren: Ryan and Alexa Bienkowski, Logan and Avery Frost, and Jack and Ila Szabo. He is also survived by his sister Carolyn Pacella and her husband Richard of Pawleys Island, SC. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Wanda and his brother Thomas Bienkowski of Torrington, CT. Charlie served his country as a Sailor, Boilerman 2nd Class, in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1963. Following his Navy tenure, Charles moved forward by applying his skills towards a career working with the Local 777 Steamfitter's Union. Charles attended New England Technical School and obtained a degree in Heating and Air Conditioning. Later in his career, he established and ran a successful business specializing in Heating and Air Conditioning with an associate. He was a member of the Elks, a dedicated father, and husband. Retirement brought Charles and Teresa to Florida in 2006 where Charles enjoyed playing softball, golf and discovered a hidden passion for acting and the theater. He was very active in the Legacy Theater Group and Legacy Radio Show. He was bigger than life and could always get a reaction from the crowd. However, his greatest love was his wife Teresa, who he truly cherished and was often heard saying "she is on a pedestal." Charles loved her beauty, her cooking, and grace. Charles lived life to the fullest and loved with all his heart; his passion for life was obvious from the moment you met him. His positive energy and good-natured spirit drew people to him near and far, often leaving you with a lasting and memorable experience to take away with you on your journey: a simple parting gift for you to have and hold on to that it might bring a smile and a joyful tear someday. This was strongly demonstrated after the announcement of his death by an outpouring of memorable photos and sharing of beautiful life experiences with Charles by those who met him, culminating into what the Bienkowski family has described as an international around-the-world toast raised for Charles by the many who loved him and were blessed to have his friendship. The Bienkowski Family is truly thankful. There will be a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Leesburg, FL on Monday, June 22 at 8:30 a.m. Following the mass, Charles will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the American Kidney Fund, or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Register Citizen on Jun. 17, 2020.