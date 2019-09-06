|
|
Swanson, Charles "Chuck" M.
Charles "Chuck" M. Swanson, 72, of Torrington, CT, died September 2, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nona J. Swanson, and his son, Christopher Swanson.
A Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. September 10, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 160 Main St., Torrington, CT. Burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery with military honors. Relatives and friends are asked to meet directly at the church. Calling hours are September 9th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington, CT 06790.
For a complete obituary or to send condolences, please visit www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in Register Citizen on Sept. 8, 2019