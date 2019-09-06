Register Citizen Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 482-4456
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles M. "Chuck" Swanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles M. "Chuck" Swanson Obituary
Swanson, Charles "Chuck" M.
Charles "Chuck" M. Swanson, 72, of Torrington, CT, died September 2, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nona J. Swanson, and his son, Christopher Swanson.
A Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. September 10, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 160 Main St., Torrington, CT. Burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery with military honors. Relatives and friends are asked to meet directly at the church. Calling hours are September 9th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington, CT 06790.
For a complete obituary or to send condolences, please visit www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in Register Citizen on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now