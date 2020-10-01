1/1
Chris Bell
Bell, Chris
Chris Bell passed peacefully on September 17, 2020 at age 59 in the presence of her brother and sister. Chris was born Christine Lynn Scoville on June 3rd, 1961 to David and Patricia Scoville near Seville, Spain where her father served in the USAF.
Chris grew up in Torrington, CT and attending Oliver Wolcott Technical School, graduating in 1979. She enlisted in the US Navy in 1983 and was stationed at NAS Lemore in CA where she served as a dental assistant and where she met her husband Mike Bell. They later divorced. Chris left the Navy on disability and attended Teikyo Post University in Waterbury, CT, receiving her Bachelor of Science in 1995. Chris then worked for the Disabled American Veterans in CT beginning in 1997. She very much enjoyed being an advocate for other disabled vets. Although beset by persistent medical issues Chris was active and lived in Sun City, Arizona (twice), Johnson City, TN, Daytona, FL, and finally Oconomowoc, WI where she lived her last days. She made many friends wherever she called home. Chris enjoyed arts and crafts including painting and camping and getaways with her good friend Michelle in Florida. She loved her fur babies. Millie preceded her in death, and her treasured companion Saddie will be loved by her close friend Nappy.
She was predeceased by her parents David and Patricia Scoville of Sun City, AZ. She is survived by her brother Timothy Scoville (Kristine) of Sun City, AZ and her sister Sandra Rosch (Robert) of Hartland, WI. She is also survived by nieces Cassandra Rosch (Erin Murphy) and Alyssa Rosch (Darrie Barrage), nephew Jacob Rosch (Megan) and their daughters Lizzy and Maggie.
A Celebration of Life was held at Chris's Oconomowoc home that she loved on Sunday, September 20th with close friends and family. Interment will follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix where her parents rest. Cremation and cemetery arrangements are entrusted with the Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave, Hartland, WI. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to a favorite charity of your choice.

Published in Register Citizen on Oct. 1, 2020.
