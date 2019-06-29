Petrovits, Christina Campbell

Christina Campbell Petrovits, 72, of rural Viroqua, WI and formerly of Torrington, CT, passed away suddenly on June 21, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Elroy, WI. We deeply feel her loss and miss her.

Born in Franklin, NJ, Tina was raised in NJ, CT, and Cape Cod. Later, she resided in Nantucket, MA, and Viroqua and La Crosse, WI. As a teenager, Tina excelled in all to which she aspired. Not only a medal-winning pianist, Tina was a graceful ballet dancer, figure skater, and swimmer. She always found the choicest places to ice skate in the wintry Connecticut countryside and moved through the ocean like a dolphin. She taught us to rock and roll by having us stand on her feet while she danced. Tina loved animals—especially her baby goats—Daisy May, Sweet William, and Bachelor Button. She loved to have her younger siblings close by, tagging along with her on her adventures. She looked out for us.

Tina offered a gifted intellect, humor, warmth, and generosity. She could easily converse in any number of subjects and enjoyed vibrant conversation. She applied her fine aesthetics and dexterity to intricate knitting and crochet projects. Her paintings presented bright color and life.

Tina's legacy is courage, dignity, and resilience that carried her through a life beset with misfortune. She was a brave, irrepressible soul and our hero.

Tina was preceded in death by her father, Eugene John Petrovits, and her mother, Helena Christie Campbell Petrovits.

Tina is survived by her siblings: Eliza Petrovits of Warren, ME; Illona Campbell of Thomaston, ME; Mark Petrovits (Valerie Trimpin) of Marstons Mills, MA; Alexandra Petrovits of Viroqua, WI; and Eugenia (Michael) Nordskog of La Farge, WI, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

We are grateful to the staff at Gundersen Health Care and Heritage Manor for their diligent and compassionate care of our beloved sister during her last days.

Our family will celebrate Tina's life at a future gathering in Wellfleet, MA, where she'll return to mom and dad. Donations in Tina's memory can be made to any charity or organization of choice.