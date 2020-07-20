Kaczmarcyk, Claire Lynne
Claire Lynne Kaczmarcyk died peacefully at her home in Easthampton, Massachusetts, on June 30, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Claire was born in Torrington, Connecticut, on August 1, 1957, to Elizabeth (Amrich) and Edward J. Kaczmarcyk, Sr. She graduated from Torrington High School and received a B.S. from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. After graduation, Claire relocated permanently to western Massachusetts, spending the last 20 years of her life as a resident of Easthampton.
Claire is survived by her longtime partner, Peter Davies, his daughter Kate Feld, and her husband Sean Feld, along with her eight siblings and their partners: Edward Kaczmarcyk, Jr., Elizabeth Kaczmarcyk and Peter Avenia, Karen Kaczmarcyk and Alex Poletsky, Janet Buckley, Thomas Alexander, Diane Kaczmarcyk and Karl Stevens, Deborah Cronin, and Jennifer and Michael Parsons.
A celebration of Claire's life will be arranged sometime in the future. Memorial donations may be sent to Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice, P.O. Box 329, Northampton MA 01061. For online condolences, service updates, and a more complete obituary, please visit The Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services at rwgrahamfuneralhome.com
