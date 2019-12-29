|
|
Marshall, Clifford
NAME: Clifford W. "Cliff" Marshall
ADDRESS: Pymatuning Twp.
FORMERLY OF: Torrington, CT
DATE OF BIRTH: August 6, 1948
AGE: 71
PLACE OF BIRTH: Hartford, CT
MOTHER: Vicky (Quigley) Marshall - Deceased
FATHER: Chester L. Marshall - Deceasesd
DATE AND TIME OF DEATH: December 28, 2019 @ 7:07am
PLACE OF DEATH: St. Paul's
CAUSE OF DEATH: extended illness
SCHOOLING: Graduated from Penney High School in 1966 and then received his Optician license from the State of Connecticut
EMPLOYMENT: owner of Marshall Optical and Vision Center in Torrington, CT for 48 years, retiring in 2012
VETERAN: U.S. Army
CLUBS AND HOBBIES: Cliff was a two-time president of the Lions Club and was a member of the Elks Club both in Torrington, CT. He belonged to the Avalon Country Club in Hermitage. He enjoyed playing Tennis, softball and traveling
SURVIVING
SPOUSE: Deborah L. (Stafford) Marshall whom he married August 9, 1969 and she survives at home
DAUGHTER: Lori Marshall of Greenville, PA
SONS: Derek Marshall of Bradenton, Fl
Caden Marshall of Greenville, PA
COUSIN: Lesley Peterson of Mesa, AZ
GRANDCHILDREN: Rebeca Marshall of Bradenton, FL
FUR BABIES: Max and Milo
PRECEDED IN DEATH BY
His parents
FUNERAL SERVICE
Thursday, January 2, 2019 at 11am in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Joe Frank officiating
Friends may sign guest book at www.flynnfuneralhome.com
VISITATION
Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 9am to 11am in the funeral home
ENTOMBMENT
America's Cemetery
Published in Register Citizen on Dec. 30, 2019