Register Citizen Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 482-4456
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Kulbarsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel E. Kulbarsh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel E. Kulbarsh Obituary
Kulbarsh, Daniel E.
Daniel Edwin Kulbarsh, Jr., 98, of Charleston, SC and Litchfield, CT, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Daniel was born in Torrington, CT June 3, 1920, son of the late Daniel Kulbarsh, Sr. and the late Julia Szerzewienska Kulbarsh.Daniel served in WWII in the United States Army Air Force. He was a B-24 Bomber Pilot and Trainer from 1942 - 1945. He retired from the Torrington Company after a lifetime of employment. He was a member of the Elks Club since 1950. He loved to travel, collected model trains, and would fix whatever he could get his hands on. Daniel was a friend and father figure to many people all over the world. He will be remembered as the rock of the family.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wife of 55 years, Dorothy Harris Kulbarsh, and six sisters.Daniel is survived by his companion of 18 years, Ms. Scott Blackmon of Charleston, SC; his son, Daniel Kulbarsh, III of Gaylordsville, CT; daughter, Christina Hoving (Willem) of Winchester, CT; grandchildren: Randy Fiske, Donna Zigo, Kathleena Tonucci, Lara Goldberg, Shana Goldberg and Lindsey Kulbarsh; several special nieces, nephews and friends.The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home West Ashley. A service will be planned for a later date in Connecticut, where services will be handled by Cook Funeral Home in Torrington.Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com.Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371.
Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now