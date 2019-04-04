Kulbarsh, Daniel E.

Daniel Edwin Kulbarsh, Jr., 98, of Charleston, SC and Litchfield, CT, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Daniel was born in Torrington, CT June 3, 1920, son of the late Daniel Kulbarsh, Sr. and the late Julia Szerzewienska Kulbarsh.Daniel served in WWII in the United States Army Air Force. He was a B-24 Bomber Pilot and Trainer from 1942 - 1945. He retired from the Torrington Company after a lifetime of employment. He was a member of the Elks Club since 1950. He loved to travel, collected model trains, and would fix whatever he could get his hands on. Daniel was a friend and father figure to many people all over the world. He will be remembered as the rock of the family.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wife of 55 years, Dorothy Harris Kulbarsh, and six sisters.Daniel is survived by his companion of 18 years, Ms. Scott Blackmon of Charleston, SC; his son, Daniel Kulbarsh, III of Gaylordsville, CT; daughter, Christina Hoving (Willem) of Winchester, CT; grandchildren: Randy Fiske, Donna Zigo, Kathleena Tonucci, Lara Goldberg, Shana Goldberg and Lindsey Kulbarsh; several special nieces, nephews and friends.The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home West Ashley. A service will be planned for a later date in Connecticut, where services will be handled by Cook Funeral Home in Torrington.Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com.Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary