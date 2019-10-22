|
|
Romanos, Daniel
Daniel Raymond Romanos of Newbury, MA (formerly of Norfolk, CT) passed away at the age of 78 on October 18, 2019.
Dan was born in Barre, VT to Raymond and Eileen Romanos and moved to West Hartford, CT as a young teen. He earned degrees from Trinity College and Tufts Medical School and had a long and respected career as a psychiatrist in Torrington, Connecticut. He and his wife Dianne were happily married for over fifty years and raised three daughters in Norfolk.
Dan will be remembered for his good sense of humor and his dedication to his patients. He loved his family above all else but UCONN sports were a close second. He was generous and compassionate beyond words. He was immensely proud of his Syrian-Lebanese heritage and enjoyed passing that love down to his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Dianne, their three daughters Nicole Carey and her husband Mike, Alexandra Chambers and her husband Phillip, and Catherine Romanos and her partner Clayton Howard. He was an adoring Baba to his grandchildren, Katie Ehrhardt and Jack and Mason Chambers. He is also survived by his 5 brothers, Louis, Richard, Raymond, William, and Robert and their spouses as well as many, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Maron's Church in Torrington, CT on Saturday, October 26th at 11 a.m. There will be a visiting hour from 10-11 a.m. directly preceding the mass. The Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home, 193 High St., Newburyport, MA is assisting Dr. Romanos' family with his funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Syrian-American Medical Society (www.sams-usa.net).
To offer online condolences, please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.
Published in Register Citizen on Oct. 23, 2019