David R. Olsen

Olsen, David R.
David R. Olsen, 83, of Torrington, CT, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Regal Care at Torrington. He was the husband of Bette (Fickenger) Olsen.
David was born April 27, 1936, in Providence, RI, son of the late Rolf and Frances (Duncan) Olsen. He was employed by Texaco as a truck driver until his retirement.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Susan Olsen of Venice, FL; Scott Olsen of Barrington, RI, Steven Olsen of Idaho, William Whalen of Torrington, CT, Willis Whalen of Aldie, VA; one brother, Duncan Olsen of Barnstable, MA; two grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to David's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 10, 2019
