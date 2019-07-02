Register Citizen Obituaries
|
Dawn Jespersen


1953 - 2019
Dawn Jespersen Obituary
JESPERSEN , DAWN
BARKHAMSTED - Dawn Jespersen, went to Heaven with her husband holding her hand and her family by her side on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home. Born June 3, 1953; the daughter of the late Robert and Lorraine Ransford. Dawn loved watching Blue bird's nest in her backyard, watching hummingbirds come to the feeder and she had a love for all animals. She was the loving wife and best friend of Donald for 48 years; beloved mom to Kyle Jespersen and Tiffany Jespersen; cherished grandmom of Alyssa Gough and Marlie Gough; and sister-in-law to Gail Lavoie and Nancy Galpin. The family wants to thank Visiting Nurses of CT especially Elizabeth for care and kindness. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Riverton Congregational Church at 1 PM. There are no calling hours. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, Winsted has care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice. Visit an online guestbook at montano-Shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on July 3, 2019
