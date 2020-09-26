1/
Dawn Reiling
1956 - 2020
REILING, DAWN
WINSTED – Dawn Reiling, 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020 at her home with her devoted son by her side. She was the loving wife and best friend of Jim Reiling for 32 years. Born May 27, 1956 in Bridgeport; the daughter of the late Mitchell and Carol (Britton) Mohagel. Dawn was a dedicated elderly healthcare aide whose passion was helping people with her quick wit and easy smile. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her beloved son, Jimmy Reiling of Winsted; brother, Mitchell Mohagel and wife Allison of Harwinton; sister, Leslie Malaussena and husband Louis of GA; close aunts, an uncle and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 49 South Street, Litchfield at 10 a.m. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.

Published in Register Citizen on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Funeral services provided by
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
(860) 379-2897
