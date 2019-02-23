Tait, Deborah Anne Blodget

Deborah (Debby) Anne Blodget Tait, 84, of Montpelier, Vermont (formerly of Norfolk, Connecticut) died at home on February 8, 2019 with her family around her. She was the beloved wife of Colin Condie Tait for sixty-three years. Debby, the daughter of Barbara Barnes and Donald McKelvey Blodget, was born in New York City on April 10, 1934, the youngest of four children. She grew up in Darien, Connecticut, and graduated from the George School in Newtown, Pennsylvania in 1952. She earned an A.B. in Art History from Smith College in 1956 and received a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Hartford in 1980. Arts and crafts were an essential part of Debby's life and her creative energy touched the lives of her family, friends and many students. She was a consummate teacher and shared her skills and knowledge of weaving, sewing, quilting, knitting, drawing, painting and other handicrafts.

In her professional life, Debby was a dedicated teacher of Art and Art History to students of all ages. She was a Connecticut public school teacher at elementary schools in Colebrook, Norfolk, and Winsted and at Northwestern Regional #7 High School in Barkhamsted. She was also a lecturer in Art History at Northwestern Connecticut Community College in Winsted, CT. Debby spent summers at Camp Treetops in Lake Placid, New York teaching arts and crafts to generations of children and fellow counselors. She loved sports and the outdoors and had an active life of tennis, canoeing, hiking, and yoga. In retirement, Debby taught classes and gave presentations to community groups and senior centers in Norfolk, Connecticut and Montpelier, Vermont.

In addition to her husband Colin, Debby is survived by her brothers, Donald Blodget, Jr., and Henry Blodget, her sister, Katharine Blodget Fisher, her sons, (and daughters-in-law) Rollinson Tait (Dorothy Higgin), Alexander Tait (Suzanne Borenzweig), and Trevor Tait (Jill Pralle), and her son-in-law, John McNally. Her daughter Katharine Tait McNally pre-deceased her. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: George, William, Bella, Emma, Nicholas, and Avery.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debby's name to the Unitarian Church of Montpelier (mail to 130 Main St, Montpelier, VT 05602 and include "memorial gift" in memo line) or to the Montpelier Senior Activity Center (https://www.montpelier-vt.org/746/Donate).