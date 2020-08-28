Dee. Sidoti

Sidoti, Dee.Dee E. Sidoti, 87, passed peacefully in her sleep and went home to the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born on June 7, 1933 in Barre, Vermont to Irma and Helge Bohman, Dee was the fourth of five children. She started her family in Michigan, later settling in Connecticut with her daughter Ingrid. After moving to Connecticut, she met and later married Dr. Vincent F. "Jim" Sidoti. Living on Highland Lake in Winsted for a short period of time with their daughters Ingrid and Michele, they later made their home in Winchester Center where they welcomed the birth of their sons Eric and John. After Jim's death in 1988, Dee had a house of her own design built and remained in Winchester Center before moving to Brookdale Senior Living in West Hartford.An avid reader, Dee enjoyed a variety of hobbies and activities throughout her life, including crafting and creating stained glass. She was an excellent cook and baker, who decorated numerous professional-quality cakes for friends and neighbors. She enjoyed travel and made many trips to the Caribbean, the western US, Florida, and was thrilled to visit Portugal in her later years. A friend to many, she loved to play cards, garden, and was proud to have been both a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, as well as an active band parent to the Gilbert School bands. Dee was very outspoken about her own beliefs, and generous to her friends. She enjoyed a wide variety of animal companionship throughout her life, including dogs, cats, snakes, fish, lizards and turtles, and looked forward to seeing the wildlife in her own yard and at her bird feeders.Dee is survived by her sister, Patricia Peacock of Virginia, her sons, Eric of Porirua, New Zealand, John and his wife Amy of Granby, and six grandchildren – Orion, Jack, David, James, Kira and Ryker. She also leaves behind her "son," Rajiv Khurana, and her much loved niece, Rhonda Foley, as well as many treasured cousins, nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband Jim, her daughters Michele and Ingrid, her brother Eric, and sisters Inez and June.At her request, there will be no services. Donations in her memory may gratefully be made to the Winsted Area Ambulance Association.Her family wishes to thank the staff of Brookdale Senior Living in West Hartford and MeadowBrook of Granby who cared so deeply for Dee, particularly during this year when the Covid-19 outbreak prevented visitors.