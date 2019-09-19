|
Nix, Deidre
Deidre Nix, 70, passed away on September 6, 2019 at Wolcott Hall Nursing Home. She was born on June 18, 1949 in St. Albans, New York. The child of an army family, she lived in New York, Germany, Texas, New Jersey, Iowa and then Connecticut where she resided for 22 years. She graduated high school from West Morris Central in Long Valley, New Jersey. When she lived in Iowa she worked for the Handicap Development Center. She was a strong willed person with a kind and loving heart. A memorial service will be held at Wolcott Hall Nursing Home, 215 Forest St., Torrington, CT 06790 on October 4, 2019 from 1:30-4:00 p.m. For full obituary, please go to newenglandcremation.com
Published in Register Citizen on Sept. 22, 2019