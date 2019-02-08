Register Citizen Obituaries
Diane Quinitchett


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diane Quinitchett Obituary
Quinitchett, Diane
COLEBROOK – Diane Lee Herrick Gumbert Quinitchett, 63, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019 after a courageous battle. She was the loving wife of Lance Quinitchett for four years. Born October 19, 1955 in Winsted; the daughter of Eleanor and Frank Herrick. She is survived by her two daughters, Lindsey Lockwood and wife Kellie of Winsted and Kristina Norway and husband Calvin, Jr., of New Hartford; beloved grandchildren, Kayla, Brett and Haylee; sister, Pamela Hitchcock of Winsted; brother-in-law, Anthony Quinitchett of Manchester; sister-in-law, Ninita Quinitchett of Manchester; two uncles, several aunts and cousins. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held and announced at a later date. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Feb. 8, 2019
