Register Citizen Obituaries
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
(860) 379-2897
Donald Sartirana


1935 - 2019
Donald Sartirana Obituary
SARTIRANA, DONALD
COLEBROOK – Donald "Tiny" Sartirana, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Elaine (Riiska) Sartirana for 53 years. Born on June 14, 1935 in Hartford; the son of the late Armand and Ethel (Darby) Sartirana. Tiny worked for CT DOT for 34 years and part time in retirement for The Gilbert School. He volunteered for Winchester Center Volunteer Fire Department as well as the Winsted Fire Department Union Hose Company #1. He was a member of the former Pond Hill Athletic Club where he played flag football and managed their softball team. He was a very proud member of several Drum & Bugle Corps, including the Vagabonds and Marksmen. After retirement, he and his wife loved vacationing and spending summers at their cottage in Maine. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He leaves two sons, Richard Sartirana and Steven Sartirana and his wife Gina, all of Colebrook; a brother, Armand Sartirana, Jr., and wife Virginia of FL; a sister, Jean Steeves of Derby; two grandchildren, Evan and Justin; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 11 - 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to: Winsted Fire Dept., Union Hose Company Engine #1, or . Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Dec. 17, 2019
