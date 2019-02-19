Toro, Doris C.

Doris C. Toro, 90 passed away peacefully Friday, February 15, 2019, in Torrington. She was the devoted wife of the late John M. Toro.

Doris was born in Bantam, CT, September 23, 1928, daughter of Marguerita (Pesce) and Frank Colleoni. She was raised in Bantam, the youngest of 11 children. She was a graduate of Litchfield High School.

Doris was a strong woman with a kind heart and a fierce independence. She had an unwavering love for her family and friends. She was a longtime employee of Hitchcock Furniture in Riverton, CT until retiring in 1989

Doris is survived by her beloved son, Joseph F. Toro and wife Meg and her granddaughter Madeleine who was her pride and joy, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers John, Luke and Louie Colleoni and sisters Philomena (Dolly) Kibbe, Barbara Bongiolotti, Albina (Bea) Cateno, Rose Brennan, Julia Stewart, Carmella (Cam) Jacklin and Mary Riley.

A Mass celebration of Doris' life will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St Peter Church (St. John Paul the Great Parish), 107 East Main St, Torrington, CT 06790 with burial immediately following. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Doris' name to the Torrington Soup Kitchen, 220 Prospect St., Torrington, CT or online at Torringtonsoupkitchen.com Condolences may be sent to Doris' family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com