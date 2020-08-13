MARINO, DORIS
WINSTED – Doris J. Marino, 86, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was the devoted wife of Salvatore Marino for 40 + years. Born November 12, 1933 in New Hartford; the daughter of the late Arthur C. and Theresa (Carlson) Fuller. Doris was a people person socializing everywhere she went with a beautiful smile and a friendly demeanor. She was known by everyone as "Ma." She attended services at North Congregational Church in New Hartford and also The Winsted United Methodist Church. In addition to her husband, she leaves a son, Stephen L. Palmer and his wife Gail of Colebrook; daughter, Shirley J. Snyder and husband Bruce of Torrington; grandchildren, Michelle Palmer and companion Scott Beres and their daughter, Emma of Winsted, Bruce Snyder Jr., of Torrington, Mark Snyder and companion Alyssa of Torrington, Christopher James Palmer of Colebrook, Stephen M. Palmer of Torrington, Lacey Altieri of Beacon Falls, Sheila Davis of Winsted, Shonda Fordyce of Forsyth, MO and Stacey Davis of Hadley, MA; and many extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by two sons, Ronald W. Palmer and James David Palmer and a granddaughter, Lea Altieri. Friends may call on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 4 – 7 p.m. following the CDC guidelines for social distancing and masks required. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Forest View Cemetery, Winsted at 11 a.m. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com
