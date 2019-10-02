Register Citizen Obituaries
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
5 Steele Rd
New Hartford, CT 06098
860-379-2897
Doris Sheffield


1931 - 2019
Doris Sheffield
Sheffield, Doris
Doris E. Sheffield passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late John Sheffield, Jr., for 51 years residing in New Hartford for most of her life and recently in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was born December 24, 1931 in New Jersey; the daughter of the late Alonzo and Jesse Reeve. Doris graduated from The Gilbert School in 1949. She enjoyed traveling with family, camping, knitting and celebrating her birthday on Christmas Eve. Her greatest joy was simply spending time and being with her family. She leaves behind her loving family including her children: Carolyn Day and her husband Tom of Myrtle Beach, SC, John Sheffield, III, of New Hartford, Kevin Sheffield and his wife Cassandra of Colebrook and Janice Sheffield of New Hartford; grandchildren, Matthew and Laura Day, Nathan and Tamryn Day, Jessica and Freddy Ackerman, Sara and Joseph DelMastro, Jennifer and Joseph Thomas, Jack Budny and Katelyn Budny; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Reeve) Tedesco. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Heather Day and six siblings. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Beekley Community Library, PO Box 247, New Hartford CT 06057. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, New Hartford has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Oct. 3, 2019
