Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
(860) 379-2897
Dorothy Beauregard


1935 - 2019
Dorothy Beauregard Obituary
BEAUREGARD, DOROTHY
NEW HARTFORD - Dorothy "Dottie" M. Beauregard, 84, formerly of Colebrook, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born May 12, 1935 in Springfield, MA; the daughter of the late Walter and Hilda (Dias) Brown. Dorothy is survived by her children, Deborah Partridge of Winsted, Cathy Sullivan and husband Warren of Winsted, John Gagnon and wife Linda of ME, Christopher Gagnon and wife Michelle of NH, Scott Gagnon and wife Lara of Winsted, Jerome Takeman and wife Cynthia of Winsted and Kimberly Stoppani of Winsted; loving granddaughter, Cassie and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Second Congregational Church of Winsted, 800 Main Street, Winsted at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Colebrook Center Cemetery, Colebrook. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, Winsted has care of arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 25, 2019
