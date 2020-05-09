ELLINGWOOD, DOROTHY
WINSTED – Dorothy G. Ellingwood, 85, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 after a long illness. She was the loving wife of the late Edgar Ellingwood. She was born on November 17, 1934 in Lumberton, North Carolina; the eighth of nine children to the late Clyde and Ethel (Carlyle) Powers. Dorothy moved to Winsted, CT in 1971. She worked as a Home Heath Aide, retiring from Foothills Visiting Nurse & Home Care. She was active in the Order of the Eastern Star for many years. Dorothy enjoyed playing Bingo and loved attending all her grandchildren's events. She is survived and will be missed by her children, Rodger (Tina) Ellingwood, Randall (Doris) Ellingwood, Susan (Ed) Regner and Sylvia Ellingwood; grandchildren, Emily (Brandon) Hunter, Michelle (Derek) Guibert, Carolyn (Alex Buley) Regner, Stephanie (Matt) Chasse, Sophia Ellingwood and Jonathan Moss; great-grandchildren, Sadie, Sebby, Sophia, Holden, Trevor and Connor; sister-in-law, Lorene Powers; brother-in-law, Earle (Louise) Ellingwood; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, John, CV, Norwood, Elwood, Henry, Nash, Ruby and Virginia. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local hospice or Alzheimer's Association. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on May 9, 2020.