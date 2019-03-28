Boratko , Edward

Edward A. Boratko entered eternal sleep on March 26, 2019 at his home in Barkhamsted after an evening spent with his beloved children, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandson, he had just turned 98. He was the loving husband of the late Charlotte (Warner) Boratko for 63 years. Edward was born on February 22, 1921 in Slovakia to Paul and Anna (Nedorostek) Boratko. He immigrated to New Hartford with his mother Anna and maternal grandmother Katerina Damer Nedorostek on Sept. 15, 1921 to join his father Paul. Edward grew up in New Hartford during the difficult years of the great depression. As the oldest child of a large immigrant family he shared many responsibilities with his parents and developed a strong work ethic which served him well. He never hesitated to help others. His family is grateful to have had this role model and he left an influential, lasting impression. He graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School in New Hartford, Gilbert School in Winsted and attended Capital University in Columbus, Ohio while serving in the Army Air Corps pilot training program. During WWII, while attending flight training in Ballinger, TX, he married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte. After the war, he received a certificate from IGS in Scranton, PA in Industrial Metallurgy. Ed retired after 34 years from the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA) as Head Field Service Quality Control Representative of the New England and Canada area. Ed's main interests were caring for his home and grounds followed by fishing, hunting, gardening and golf. He enjoyed shell fishing and spending time with Charlotte and family at their vacation home on Cape Cod. He leaves his children, Charlene Rozof and husband Mark Rozof of Barkhamsted, Allen Boratko of Barkhamsted and former wife Elaine (Ayers) Boratko of New Hartford and Edward "Tex" C. Boratko and wife Cynthia (Coleman) Boratko of CO; grandchildren Jessica (Rozof) Hodgkinson and husband Eric of New Hartford, Joseph Rozof and wife Clarice of NY, Stephen Boratko of Bloomfield, Janelle Boratko and Jason Boratko, both of New Hartford, Katrina Boratko of CA and Daniel Boratko of TX; great-grandchildren Levi Hodgkinson and Warner Rozof; and also many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his sisters Mary Sayles, Margaret Johnson and Frances Burdick as well as his brothers Frank and Paul Boratko. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Parish, formerly Immaculate Conception Church in New Hartford at 10 a.m. Burial will be private at the Pine Grove Cemetery with full Military Honors. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Lisa & Mason Berkley Community Library, 10 Central Avenue, New Hartford, CT 06057. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.