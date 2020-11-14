Crowley Jr., Edward John
Edward "Tiny" John Crowley, Jr., born November 11, 1940, passed into Glory on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital. Ed is survived by his loving wife Laura "Cookie" (Anderson) of 53 ½ years; daughter Laura Anne "YeaYea" Crowley of Collinsville; son Edward "Seth" John Crowley, III, and wife Jen of Florida; grandson Logan Kendall Crowley and wife Caitlyn of Texas; three granddaughters, Erin Patrice Crowley of Indiana, Rebecca Fitzgerald and husband Pat of Indiana, and Chelsea Podwika Crowley of Illinois; sister Willadene "P2" Gonkovic of Torrington; cousin/brother Jack Leavitt of Torrington; his furbaby, Paris, and many nieces and nephews.
As a younger man, he enjoyed motorcycles and truck driving. He was an ambulance driver, firefighter, and fire police officer for Collinsville Fire Department for many years. Edward was also a crane operator for Turner & Seymour in Torrington, a custodian for Canton Schools, and worked for Shaws/Shop Rite in Canton prior to retirement.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 19th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21st at Christ Community Church, 7 South Street in Collinsville. Registration to attend the memorial is required by visiting his "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
and clicking the RSVP link. Memorial donations in Ed's honor may be made to a charity of your choice
.