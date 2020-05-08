Edward Weaving
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEAVING, EDWARD
WINSTED – Edward N. Weaving, 82, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. He was the loving husband of Katherine E. (Barshaw) Weaving for over 50 years. Born April 28, 1938 in Winsted; the son of the late Edward and Jeanette (Goewey) Weaving. Ed attended The Gilbert School, Class of 1957. He was a hard worker employed by first Waring Products and then Conair for over 30 years working his way up as a shipping clerk, truck driver and finally Shipping and Receiving Supervisor. Closer to retirement, he worked with McCoy Printers in Torrington. Ed enjoyed bowling, playing board games, stamp collecting, puzzles, country music and family picnics. He was also an avid reader. Ed was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, always making time for his family whether attending their sporting events or just spending time with them. In addition to his devoted wife, he leaves his children, Christine Weaving of Winsted and Brian Weaving and wife Paige Corey of Norfolk; grandchildren, Lila and Ian Weaving; sister, Leona Rogers of GA; brother, George Weaving of Winsted; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by sister, Celia Jones and brothers, Charles Weaving and Roger Weaving. Graveside services will be private. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to: Foothills Visiting Nurse & Home Care, 32 Union Street, Winsted, CT or Winsted Area Ambulance Association, 655 Main Street, Winsted, CT 06098. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Register Citizen on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
(860) 379-2897
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved