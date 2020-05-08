WEAVING, EDWARD
WINSTED – Edward N. Weaving, 82, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. He was the loving husband of Katherine E. (Barshaw) Weaving for over 50 years. Born April 28, 1938 in Winsted; the son of the late Edward and Jeanette (Goewey) Weaving. Ed attended The Gilbert School, Class of 1957. He was a hard worker employed by first Waring Products and then Conair for over 30 years working his way up as a shipping clerk, truck driver and finally Shipping and Receiving Supervisor. Closer to retirement, he worked with McCoy Printers in Torrington. Ed enjoyed bowling, playing board games, stamp collecting, puzzles, country music and family picnics. He was also an avid reader. Ed was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, always making time for his family whether attending their sporting events or just spending time with them. In addition to his devoted wife, he leaves his children, Christine Weaving of Winsted and Brian Weaving and wife Paige Corey of Norfolk; grandchildren, Lila and Ian Weaving; sister, Leona Rogers of GA; brother, George Weaving of Winsted; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by sister, Celia Jones and brothers, Charles Weaving and Roger Weaving. Graveside services will be private. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to: Foothills Visiting Nurse & Home Care, 32 Union Street, Winsted, CT or Winsted Area Ambulance Association, 655 Main Street, Winsted, CT 06098. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on May 8, 2020.