Hebert, Eileen Murphy

Eileen Murphy Hebert, of Easton, formerly of Trappe, MD, died on February 25, 2019. Born on August 25, 1941, in Torrington, CT, she was the daughter of Stephen Murphy and Mary Manion Murphy.

A graduate of Waterbury Hospital School of Nursing, she worked as an emergency room nurse in New York City and as an RN at a residential treatment facility for adolescents in Evansville, Indiana. She was a talented ceramicist whose creations were inspired by nature and exhibited widely in Talbot County. A former aerobic dance instructor, she maintained many close friendships in Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Annapolis, MD.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Hebert, her sister Ann Chinatti, and three daughters: Jennifer Hebert Larsen and her husband Sam Larsen of Rolling Meadows, IL; Suzanne Hebert Hamilton of St. Augustine, FL; and Jessica Hebert Plummer and her husband Robert Plummer of Arlington, VA. She had six grandchildren—Alyssa Hamilton, Bryce Hamilton, Landon Plummer, Tate Plummer, Sarah Larsen, and Charles Larsen—and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Maureen Leichner, and a brother, Thomas Murphy.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, Inc. of Easton, MD. Published in Register Citizen on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary