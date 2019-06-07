Novak, Eleanor V.

Eleanor Virginia (Reeve) Novak passed away peacefully on December 30, 2018 with loved ones by her side. She was the wife to the late Richard Novak Sr. She was born June 21, 1934 to Alanzo and Jessie May (Savidge) Reeve. Ellie grew up in New Jersey, but soon moved to North West Connecticut, where she raised her family. Ellie was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and the North Congregational Church. She started her own business, Jen-El Travel with her best friend. After many years of traveling, she retired to North Ft. Myers, Florida with her husband. She became a member of the Elks and received recognition as Elk of the Year. She spent many years playing her favorite game "Farkle" to pass time with friends and family. Ellie had many lifelong friends that she held dear to her heart.

She leaves two daughters Lorelei Novak Wahlrab, and Wendy Lawyer and husband Bill along with two sons Jeffrey Novak and friend Laurie and Richard Novak and wife Stephanie Hartlyn. She also leaves five grandchildren, Chris Cooney and wife Kelly, Angie Ludwig and husband Brian, Debbie Jones and husband Scott, Angelique Novak and Travis Novak, five great-grandchildren, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Addison, Madison and Grant.

She also leaves two sisters, Doris Sheffield and Barbara Tedesco and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded by four brothers, Dave Reeve, Paul Reeve, Eddy Reeve, Al Reeve and one sister Nancy Dileo.

A graveside service will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Village Cemetery in New Hartford, CT. Following the service the Family invites friends and family to join them for a celebration of Ellie's life at Portabellas Restaurant, New Hartford.