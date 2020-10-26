BAZZANO, ELIZABETH
NORFOLK – Elizabeth "Lizzie" R. Bazzano, 65, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 at her home Surrounded by family and her significant other John P. Murphy of Vernon. She lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer and is celebrating her reunion with her Creator. She was the loving wife of the late Pasquale "Squale" Bazzano for 16 years and the late William R. Sides. Born June 2, 1955 in Norwalk; the daughter of the late David and Gertrude (Haff) Rowland. As a Registered Nurse for over 40 years her passions were caring for people and living life to its fullest. Lizzie is survived by her siblings, Kathleen Rowland Swan and James Voris of AZ, Patience "Penny" Anderson and husband Roger of East Hampton and Peter Rowland and wife Le-Nai of SC; several stepchildren, nieces, nephews and her four-legged child DeeJay. Friends may call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; following the CDC guidelines for social distancing, masks required, only allowing a small amount of people in to see the family at a time and if you are not feeling well please stay home. Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Winsted. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com
