Ellen M. (Webb) Carlino, 85, of Winsted, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. She was the wife of Anthony M. Carlino of Winsted. Born April 1, 1935, in Winsted; she was the daughter of the late Howard and Emily Webb of Winsted. Ellen attended Winsted public schools and The Gilbert School. Ellen's love for styling hair led her to the Torrington Beauty Academy in the early 60's where she received her Hairdresser License. Most of her styles while in school were practiced on her daughter Lisa's hair. Ellen really enjoyed working at "The New Image Hair Salon" in Winsted and became lifelong friends with Janet Stack, the owner. She loved to sing, dance and listen to Barbra Streisand, Bobby Vinton, Tom Jones and the Bee Gees. She also loved to cook, bake, shop and play scrabble. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Steven Carlino (Patricia), of Bluff City, TN; daughter, Lisa Kent (Wayne) of Piney Flats, TN; and grandchildren, Jason Kent (Karrie) of Winsted; Amber Roelle (John) of Savannah GA, Barbara Galatis (Dave) of Woburn, MA, and Scott Joslin of Woonsocket, RI. Ellen loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She just adored them along with her great-grandsons, Harrison Roelle, Wyatt Roelle, Ezra Kent, and baby boy Galatis due in October. She also loved all of her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Ford, sister, Connie Audia and son, David Carlino (Steven's twin), who died at birth. The family would like to express gratitude for the care she received while in the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and being in the room with her when we were unable to. The family would also like to express their deep gratitude to niece and cousin Valerie who lived near Ellen. Because the family lived out of state, Valerie took on the task of helping Ellen with many aspects of daily living and many medical appointments as her health declined. They shared shopping dates, movies, Dunkin donut runs, restaurant meals and played wicked games of Scrabble weekly! Thank you Valerie for continuing to be there for our father, Tony as we navigate the isolation created by the COVID-19 crisis. Since there will be no service at this time, a Graveside service at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Winsted will be in the future. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. The family would appreciate donations to these charities that are near and dear to our hearts: The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Lime Disease Foundation and Diabetes Foundation. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 17, 2020