KING, ELLENJAYNE
WINSTED - Ellenjayne "EJ" (McCurdy) King passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019 at her home in Winsted, CT. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Walter H. King Jr., in June of 2018. She was born on October 27, 1937 to Thomas McCurdy and Florence (Sullivan) McCurdy. EJ grew up in Winsted, was a graduate of The Gilbert School and attended the University of Connecticut. She was an entrepreneur and the long-time proprietor of the Rose M. Sullivan Shoppe in Winsted. She enjoyed many years of retirement with her husband in Clearwater, FL. EJ was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She knew how to have fun and her family enjoyed many good times with her because of it. Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters and their families, Lauren DiMauro and her husband Santo, Valerie Bartos and her husband Robert and Kimberly Adams and her husband Jeffrey; grandchildren, Erica Bartos, Jeffrey Bartos, Lindsey Guerrera, Michael Schleifer and his fiancée Kristin Kessler, Kristen Adams, Christopher DiMauro, Brian Adams, Chelsea DiMauro, Eric Adams; and great-granddaughter, Jordyn Guerrera. The family expresses sincere thanks to her compassionate caregivers, especially Frances DeJesus, Nicole Williams, Jolie Toledo, and Terry McGinn. Friends and relatives are invited to join the family for the celebration of her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Church in Winsted, CT at 12 p.m. Burial will be private at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. Donations in her memory may be made to: Winsted Area Ambulance Association, 655 Main Street, Winsted, CT 06098. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 7, 2019