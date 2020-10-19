1/
Emily Devaux
Devaux, Emily
Torrington - Emily R. Devaux, 99, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Clifford X. Devaux.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington, to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 837 Charles St., Torrington, for a service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Torrington. Friends may call Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends attending the services are asked to please wear a mask and follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Complete obituary at gleesonryanfh.com

Published in Register Citizen on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gleeson/Ryan Funeral Home
258 Prospect Street
Torrington, CT 06790
860-489-4104
