Ernest W. Clock
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clock, Ernest W.
Ernest W. Clock, 95, husband of Dorothy (Indermill) Clock, father of Jeffrey, Thomas and Daniel Clock, died on May 22, 2020.
Ernie was born and raised in Litchfield and attended public schools there. After graduation, he served in World War II in the Army Air Corps and later worked at and subsequently became the owner of the F. North Clark Insurance Agency.
Services will be held at a later date. Kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneralhome.com to view a full obituary and to send the family an online condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Register Citizen on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rowe Funeral Home
283 Torrington Road
Litchfield, CT 06759
860-567-8708
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved