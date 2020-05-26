Clock, Ernest W.
Ernest W. Clock, 95, husband of Dorothy (Indermill) Clock, father of Jeffrey, Thomas and Daniel Clock, died on May 22, 2020.
Ernie was born and raised in Litchfield and attended public schools there. After graduation, he served in World War II in the Army Air Corps and later worked at and subsequently became the owner of the F. North Clark Insurance Agency.
Services will be held at a later date. Kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneralhome.com to view a full obituary and to send the family an online condolence.
Published in Register Citizen on May 26, 2020.