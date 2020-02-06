|
NARDUCCI, ERNESTINE
Ernestine Narducci (89), of Winsted and Colebrook, passed away peacefully on January 30th. Ernestine is survived by son, Peter (Ardelle) Narducci of South Carolina and daughter, Grace (John) Bartram of New Hartford; grandchildren, Marie (Adam) Lalor, Christine (Kevin) Haitsch, Peter Narducci Jr., and Wyatt Narducci; great-grandchildren, Owen Lalor and Gavin Lalor; as well as many nieces and nephews. Friends may call on February 14th at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, Winsted from 5 - 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Feb. 15th at St. Joseph's Church, Winsted at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Feb. 9, 2020