Estaleen Fenn


1918 - 2019
Estaleen Fenn Obituary
FENN, ESTALEEN
Estaleen (Perkins) Fenn, "Essie," died August 29. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond and is survived by her children, James (Margo), Fred (Anne), and Linne Landgraf, as well as her brother, Chuck (Jann); 6 grandchildren and their spouses, 16 great-grandchildren, and many friends and extended family. A memorial service will be held at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church on September 7, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, New Hartford has care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.
Published in Register Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019
