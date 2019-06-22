Register Citizen Obituaries
Eugene Lalime


LALIME, EUGENE
Eugene Robert Lalime passed away on June 18, 2019. He was the husband of the late Virginia (Marshall) Lalime who passed away in April 1989 and later Beverly (Luke) Lalime who passed away in August 2003. Born November 22, 1934 to the late Alice Lalime Decker. He was raised in Winsted, CT and attended Winsted public schools. Shortly after his marriage to Virginia, they moved to Barkhamsted where he lived until recently. Mr. Lalime owned and operated L & D Construction for well over 30 years. He was a Mason for over 40 years and a Past Master for a year. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his gardens and dancing. He was predeceased by his mother, his sister, Margaret, his brother Norman and is survived by his brother, Harold. Montano-Shea Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Graveside services will be June 27, 2019 at Forest View Cemetery, Winsted at 5 p.m. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on June 23, 2019
