Egliskis, Fannie M.

Fannie M. (Ascenzo) Egliskis, 90, of Torrington, CT, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Valerie Manor. She was the wife of the late Leonard A. Egliskis.

Fannie was born December 29, 1928, in Torrington, CT, daughter of the late John and Angelina (Lovallo) Ascenzo. She was employed by Bank of America as a Head Teller until her retirement.

She is survived by two daughters, Frances DiChillo and her husband Richard of Bradenton, Florida, Lenora Egliskis of Torrington, CT; one sister, Palma McCarthy of Florida; two grandchildren, Joseph Kanowitz, Kevin DiChillo, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Richard DiChillo, Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, with the cortege leaving at 10:30 a.m. from Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington, to St. Peter Church (St. John Paul the Great Parish), 107 East Main St., Torrington for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis New Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cook Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan B. Anthony Project, 179 Water St., #1, Torrington, CT 06790. Condolences may be sent to Fannie's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com