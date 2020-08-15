Kinsley, Jr., Fletcher W.
Fletcher W. Kinsley, Jr., 81 of South Windsor, CT, beloved husband of Jane E. (Murelli) Kinsley, died August 13,2020. Born in Hartford, CT on January 30, 1939. Fletcher was a Graduate of the Watkinson School in Bloomfield, CT. He served in the Coast Guard until he was honorably discharged in 1956 Fletcher met his wife Jane while employed at Chandler Evans as a Programmer/Analyst for 44 years and they were married on September 16, 1967.
Fletcher's Masonic career began on June 13, 1960 when he was raised as a Master Mason of Hartford Lodge No. 88. He was appointed to the chairs in 1966 and served as Worshipful Master in 1972 and again in 1995. He was elected as Trustee in 1987 and served for over 25 years. He also served as president of the Past Masters Association. Fletcher was also instrumental in the merger of two lodges, Hartford Lodge No. 88 and Lafayette Lodge No. 100 into Hartford-Lafayette Lodge No. 88. Ten years later Hartford-Lafayette Lodge No. 88 and Oriental Evergreen Lodge No. 114 merged and are now known as Hartford Evergreen Lodge No. 88. Fletcher was Treasurer of the Oriental Masonic Building Corporation for many years.
He served as Right Worshipful District Deputy in the sixth Masonic District from 1991-1992 and as Past President of Past District Deputies Association of the State of Connecticut. Fletcher is a Member of Charter Oak Lodge Perfection, Hartford Council Prince of Jerusalem, Cyrus Goodell Chapter of Rose Croix and Nathan Hale Consistory, Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Valley of Hartford, CT and has been a member since 1961. He was a member of Pythagoras Chapter No. 17 R.A.M., Wolcott Council No. 1 R. & S.M. and Washington Commandery No. 1, Knights Templar and he was a member of Sphinx Temple Ancient Arabic Order of Nobles of the Mystic Shrine since 1961. Fletcher was a member of the Sphinx Temple Guard and past president of Sphinx Temple Past Masters Club.
In 2010 Fletcher received recognition from Governor M. Jodi Rell in honor of his many hours of dedication of the Town of South Windsor and its citizens, through the Masonic Chip Program. During that same year he received his 50 year pin as a member of the Masonic Fraternity. In recognition of his service to the many branches of Freemasonry to the Grand Lodge and to his own Lodge, the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of AF & AM of Connecticut, he was proud to receive a prestigious award the Pierpont Edwards Medal in Bronze for Distinguished Masonic Service.
Fletcher always loved his grandchildren very much and loved seeing them. He loved going to Ogunquit Maine and walk the Marginal Way. He always said The Marginal Way was so beautiful and enjoyed bringing his dog Beaner along too. Sometimes he would enjoy the "beautiful" quiet times sitting on the memorial benches along the way looking out over the crashing waves of the ocean.
He is survived by his loving wife Jane of 52 years; two daughters Kerri-Lynn and her husband David Gesiak of Colchester, CT and Heather and her husband Eric Gregan of Coventry, CT; and four grandchildren Samantha, Cody, and Madison Gesiak and Cole Gregan.
Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A Memorial Service with the masonic ritual and military honors will follow at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the South Windsor Food Bank, 150 Nevers South Windsor, CT 06074 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.