ALIANO, JR, FRANCIS
WINSTED – Francis "Frank" J. Aliano, Jr., 71, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was the loving husband of Melinda (McGrew) Aliano for 36 years. Born November 10, 1949 in Torrington; the son of the late Francis and Katherine (Segalla) Aliano. Frank was well known in the community as owner and operator of his shop, F.J. Aliano Hair Design for 42 years where his loyal customers were his family. His charismatic personality will be deeply missed. Frank enjoyed hunting and especially fishing was his passion. In addition to his devoted wife, he is survived by his beloved daughters, Shanel Aliano and significant other, Dan O'Neil and Erica Musto and husband, Rob; cherished granddaughter, Ava Musto; sister, Joanne Aliano and husband Mark Jones; niece, Ali Williams; and many close aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Winsted at 11 a.m.; following the CDC guidelines for social distancing, masks required and if you are not feeling well please stay home. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com
