1/
Francis Aliano Jr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALIANO, JR, FRANCIS
WINSTED – Francis "Frank" J. Aliano, Jr., 71, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was the loving husband of Melinda (McGrew) Aliano for 36 years. Born November 10, 1949 in Torrington; the son of the late Francis and Katherine (Segalla) Aliano. Frank was well known in the community as owner and operator of his shop, F.J. Aliano Hair Design for 42 years where his loyal customers were his family. His charismatic personality will be deeply missed. Frank enjoyed hunting and especially fishing was his passion. In addition to his devoted wife, he is survived by his beloved daughters, Shanel Aliano and significant other, Dan O'Neil and Erica Musto and husband, Rob; cherished granddaughter, Ava Musto; sister, Joanne Aliano and husband Mark Jones; niece, Ali Williams; and many close aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Winsted at 11 a.m.; following the CDC guidelines for social distancing, masks required and if you are not feeling well please stay home. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Register Citizen on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
(860) 379-2897
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RegisterCitizen.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved