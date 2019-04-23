Lauf, Francis J.

Francis J. Lauf, 99, of Torrington, CT, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

Francis was born March 20, 1920, in Torrington, CT, son of the late Joseph and Katherine (Brezina) Lauf. For over 80 years he was an employee for the Torrington Brush Works and a part of their extended family. During his younger years, Francis played basketball, baseball, and football, in addition to hiking and fishing. His greatest joy was spending many hours with his nephew and best friend Dave.

Francis is survived by a niece, two nephews and a grandniece and two grandnephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church (St. John Paul the Great Parish), 116 Grove St., Torrington, CT. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Paul the Great Parish, 160 Main St., Torrington, CT 06790. Condolences may be sent to the Lauf family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary