Franco P. Foglia
Foglia, Franco P.
Franco P. Foglia, 90, of Torrington, CT, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home.
Franco was born May 2, 1930, in Torrington, CT, the son of the late Luigi and Maria (Biasini) Foglia. He served his country with the U. S. Army, honorably discharged in January of 1954. Among the awards and decorations he received were the Army of Occupation of Germany Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. He retired from The Torrington Company where he was employed as a Draftsman and Programmer.
Franco was a gentle and curious individual who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Some of his many hobbies and interests included gardening, mycology, taxidermy, collecting, model railroading, the mysteries of the human body, creative uses of everyday objects, genealogy, photography, opera, popular music, art, cooking and politics.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Foglia. He is survived by a sister-in-law Carol Foglia; a niece Lisa Foglia; nephews, Robert Foglia and his wife Julia Simmons, Matthew Foglia and his wife Eliza Paul; great-nephew Eliot Foglia and great-niece Cecilia Foglia.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Walnut St., Torrington, with full military honors accorded. All relatives and friends attending must follow CDC recommendations for COVID prevention -- social distancing and wear protective face masks.
Memorial contributions may be sent to The National Geographic Society (https://give.nationalgeographic.org/page/48049/donate/), or The Little Guild (https://www.littleguild.org/donate).
Condolences may be sent to the Foglia family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com





Published in Register Citizen on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 482-4456
