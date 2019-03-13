Bresson, Frank

Frank Bresson, known as "Frank the Painter" passed away on March 6 at the age of 72 years. Frank was born on January 5, 1947 and was a lifelong resident of Torrington, CT.

Mr. Bresson joined the US Navy at only 17 years old and served aboard the USS Willard Keith during the Vietnam war until being honorably discharged in 1967.

Frank will be forever remembered by his sister, Yvonne Simonik, and his two nieces Karen Cossu and Renee Dewey. He will also be fondly missed by sister Cynthia Higgens.

Frank Bresson was raised by the late Thomas and Gertrude Coury. Frank always had a loving home with the Coury family, filled with picnics, music, laughter and togetherness. He leaves behind Ann Fecto and Christine Santoro. He follows his Coury siblings; Thomas "Turk" Coury Jr., Grace Hubbard and James Coury into heaven. Frank will also be missed by many other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Frank says, "See ya later alligator". Evie says, "In a while crocodile".

The family would like to thank the Veteran's Health Administration, Hospice VT and the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for all his comfort and care. God Bless you. Memorial services will be announced to family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Soldier, Sailor, Marine Fund in Torrington, CT. Published in Register Citizen on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary