Dr. George B. Nashe, 71, of Harwinton, CT, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital surrounded by his devoted wife and four children. He was the husband of Zheni (Naçe) Nashe.

Dr. Nashe was born March 7, 1948, in Manhattan, NY, son of the late Pericles and Ifigenia (Totoni) Nashe. Dr. Nashe devoted his life to animal care and veterinary medicine. He owned and operated Sherman Hill Animal Hospital in Woodbury, CT starting in 2007 and previously, Litchfield Hills Veterinary Hospital in Harwinton, from 1979-2005.

Dr. Nashe sat on the Board of Finance for the town of Harwinton for over 25 years and was an incredibly well respected member of the community.

As a first generation American, Dr. Nashe took pride in his Albanian roots, traveled as often as possible to Albania, and sat on the Board of Directors for the NAAC (National Albanian American Council) for more than 10 years.

In addition to his wife, Zheni, he is survived by four children, Alison Nashe Hutchinson of Petaluma, CA, Sofia Nashe, Georgette Nashe, Gregory Nashe all of Harwinton, CT; two grandchildren, Charlie and Anabel, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Kay (Santmire) Nashe, and his sister, Sophia Gibson.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington. Burial will follow at West Cemetery, Harwinton. Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cook Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the George B. Nashe Memorial Animal Fund. Animal Fund details available at www.cookfuneralhomect.com

Published in Register Citizen on June 6, 2019