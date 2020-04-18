|
Pepin, Gilles
Gilles Pepin, 62, of Watertown, passed away, Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home.
Gilles was born in La Guadeloupe, Quebec, Canada, October 25, 1957, son of the late Armand and Loretta (Matthew) Pepin. When he was ten, his family moved to Watertown, where he was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church and a former alter server. He was a graduate of W.F. Kaynor Technical High School in Waterbury and worked as a toolmaker for Sandur Tool Company for 35 years prior to his retirement.
Gilles leaves his former wife, Nancy (O'Brien) Pepin, of Watertown; two sons, Chad Pepin and his wife, Jacklyn of Goshen, and Jeremy Pepin and his wife, Taylor of Litchfield; three grandchildren, Julia and Thomas Pepin of Goshen, and Elena Pepin of Litchfield; and his former father-in-law, James O'Brien of Watertown.
In addition to his parents, Gilles was predeceased by his daughter, Lindsey Pepin Smith.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial followed by burial of ashes will be held at date and time to be announced at St. John the Evangelist Church. The Hickcox Funeral Home, 195 Main St., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (www.mskcc.org) or (). For additional information or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.hickcoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 19, 2020